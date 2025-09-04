GST rate rejig may ease inflation by up to 75 bps in FY26: SBI Research

The GST rate rejig, which will bring down tax rates on essential household items and services, may help moderate retail inflation by 65-75 basis points in the next fiscal, SBI Research Report said on Thursday.

The 56th meeting of the GST Council on Wednesday rationalised the current 4-tiered tax rate structure into a citizen-friendly 'Simple Tax' - a two-rate structure with a standard and merit rate of 18 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively. A special de-merit rate of 40 per cent has been set for a select few goods and services.

The new tax rates will be effective from September 22, except for tobacco and related products, for which a date will be announced later.

Of the 453 goods where GST rate has changed, 413 goods saw a decrease in rates, while only 40 goods witnessed an increase in rates. Almost 295 goods now have new GST rate of 5 per cent/NIL from earlier 12 per cent, the report said. "Since the GST rate of essential items (around 295 items) has declined from 12 per cent to 5 per cent/NIL, the CPI inflation in this category may also come down by 25-30 bps in FY26 after considering a 60 per cent pass-through effect on food items. "Apart from this, the rationalisation of GST rates of services also leads to another 40-45 bps reduction in CPI inflation on other goods and service items, considering a 50 per cent pass-through effect. Overall, we believe CPI inflation may be moderated in the range of 65-75 bps over FY26-27," SBI Research Report said.