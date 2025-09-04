Home / Economy / News / GST rate cut on cement may spur housing demand, aid project viability

GST rate cut on cement may spur housing demand, aid project viability

Lower costs to be passed on to consumers, move to drive demand

Prachi Pisal
Sep 04 2025
Real estate firms welcomed the GST Council’s reforms, expecting improved affordability for buyers that could spur housing demand, while lower input costs are likely to support developers and enhance project viability.
 
The Council has reduced the GST rate on cement from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, while the rate on sand lime bricks, stone inlay work, and granite blocks has been reduced to 5 per cent from 12 per cent.
 
Kamal Khetan, Chairperson and Managing Director, Sunteck Realty, said, “The GST cut on cement and other construction materials is a landmark step that directly lowers the cost of construction. This reduction enables developers to maintain price stability and pass on the benefit to homebuyers through improved affordability. It will also support healthier project economics and encourage further investment into housing and urban infrastructure.”
 
Cement constitutes 4–5 per cent of the total construction cost, while overall construction materials account for 25–30 per cent. The announced reforms may cut input costs for developers by about 10 per cent, according to Akash Pharande, Managing Director, Pharande Spaces.
 
Industry experts believe the affordable and mid-income segments are likely to benefit the most. “Affordable housing, in particular, stands to gain as reduced construction costs can be passed on to homebuyers, making homes more accessible while supporting the government’s Housing for All vision,” said Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder and Chairperson of the Hiranandani Group.
 
Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder and Chairperson, Signature Global (India), said the reforms are crucial given the upcoming festive season. “This will ultimately reduce home prices for consumers and create sustainable demand across segments.”
 
Mahendra Nagaraj, Vice President, M5 Mahendra Group, stated that the reforms directly translate to improved operating margins and enhanced flexibility in managing project budgets, creating room for smarter procurement, faster execution, and more competitive pricing, especially in price-sensitive urban markets.
 
The GST rationalisation is expected to increase savings, boost consumption, improve liquidity, and lift business sentiment. Lincoln Rodrigues, Chairperson and Founder, Bennet & Bernard, Goa, said housing demand is closely linked to consumer confidence and long-term planning. He added that higher household savings on essentials could create a favourable environment for real estate investment, while reinforcing property’s appeal as a stable and rewarding asset class.
 
The move comes at a crucial time when housing sales are witnessing moderation across top Indian cities. According to PropEquity, housing sales in India’s top nine cities in Q2 2025 (April–June) fell below the one lakh unit mark for the first time since Q3 2021. Sales fell by 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while supply dropped 30 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
However, Pharande believes GST reforms may not provide major relief to homebuyers, as lower cement prices and compliance savings will not offset tariff-driven hikes. “With limited time before tariff impacts fully set in, many developers are clearing existing supply before launching higher-priced projects. The current festive season, with its deals and discounts, offers serious buyers a timely opportunity,” he said.
 
Meanwhile, Vikas Bhasin, Managing Director, Saya Group, said the impact on end prices will be limited, as construction materials account for only 25–30 per cent of overall project costs, and cement is just one of many inputs.
 

First Published: Sep 04 2025

