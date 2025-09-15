Monday, September 15, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / GST cut on insurance may not bring relief, premiums could rise 12-18 %

GST cut on insurance may not bring relief, premiums could rise 12-18 %

Nil-rated vs exempt GST status will decide if savings reach you, or if premiums quietly climb instead

GST Revamp, fiscal deficit, GST rate cut

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the 56th GST Council meeting that GST on individual health and life insurance premiums would be reduced from 18 per cent to 0 per cent from September 22, 2025, policyholders were understandably relieved. But experts say the benefit you finally see may depend on whether these premiums are classified as nil-rated or exempt, two terms that sound similar but have very different cost implications.
 
“Nil-rated supplies are taxable supplies with 0 per cent GST, which means insurers can still claim input tax credit (ITC). Exempt supplies, on the other hand, are outside GST and do not allow ITC,” explains Siddharth Surana, a chartered accountant.
 
 
“This difference decides whether insurers can offset GST paid on expenses like rent, agent commissions, and IT services and that directly impacts your premium,” he said.
 

Why nil-rating matters for your wallet

Under the previous regime, insurers collected 18 per cent GST on premiums and claimed ITC on expenses, reducing their net tax cost.
 

Surana offers a simple example:

Earlier: For a Rs 100 premium, insurers paid Rs 5.4 GST on costs and claimed this as ITC, keeping net cost neutral.

Also Read

goods and services tax, GST

Govt asks firms to share revised prices after GST reductions for consumers

S Naren

GST reforms a mini budget; market risk greater in mid, smallcaps: S Naren

Eicher Motors, Royal Enfield

Hero MotoCorp, Royal Enfield to reduce prices to pass on GST cut benefits

trading, market, stocks

Auto stocks drive ₹3 trillion market capitalisation surge on GST cutpremium

Mahindra & Mahindra, M&M, GST 2.0, cess removal, FADA, auto retail sales, festive demand, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, tractors, commercial vehicles, August sales

M&M cushions dealers from cess blow; others likely to follow suit

 
Now (if exempt): They must reverse that ITC, effectively increasing operating costs by 5.4 per cent. To maintain margins, premiums may have to be raised by roughly the same percentage.
 
Sachin Sharma, managing partner, KSV Tax Consultants, agrees. “Exemption amplifies the cost burden on insurers. The Rs 9 GST they paid on Rs 50 of expenses now becomes an additional cost without ITC. To recover this, the premium could rise from Rs 100 to Rs 109.”

 

Standalone health insurers may face bigger pain

Experts warn that standalone health insurers (SAHIs) could be hit harder than general insurers because they lack other taxable product lines like motor or fire insurance to offset ITC.
 
“Nearly 30 per cent of insurers’ costs attract GST,” says Surana. “We expect retail health premiums could rise by 5-6 per cent.”
 
Manish Goyal, chairman and managing director of Finkeda, puts the potential impact higher: “SAHIs might see premium hikes of 12-18 per cent if the exemption continues.”
 

Industry waiting for clarity

Insurers and industry bodies are urging the GST Council to treat these premiums as nil-rated rather than exempt to preserve ITC flow. “Clarity is expected in the coming weeks,” says Sharma. “This will decide whether the full benefit of the GST cut can be passed on to policyholders or not.”
 
Until then, the zero-GST announcement is good news, but the size of your actual saving depends on what the GST Council clarifies next.

More From This Section

loan, loans, personal loan

Loan against insurance: Compare with FD, gold, and top-up loanspremium

life insurance, insurance

No marriage, no kids, no policy: Insurance doesn't fit Gen Z's life plan

Ikea

IKEA pays ₹30L monthly rent at Pacific Mall Delhi, rising to ₹45L by year 7

bank loan, banks

BoB, IOB slash MCLR: What it means for your home and personal loan EMIs

income tax

ITR deadline today: Checklist to stay penalty-free and claim deductions

Topics : GST cuts Insurance Health Insurance BS Web Reports insurance premium

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon