GSTAT eases appeal scrutiny norms in initial phase to help taxpayers

According to Vivek Jalan, partner at Tax Connect Advisory Services LLP, all appeals before GSTAT can only be filed online on the GSTAT portal, as envisaged in Rule 115 of the GSTAT Rules, 2025. “We have tried to capture certain technical and other challenges in GSTAT filings from our experience over the last few months and have also presented these before the President with our recommendations.”

“Further, various decisions and legal calls have to be taken by taxpayers and professionals while filing appeals — for instance, if the order-in-appeal has place of supply as one of the issues, the appeal would lie before the Principal Bench in New Delhi and not the state bench. Taxpayers should avoid mistakes in such substantive issues while filing and should start filing appeals soon so that correct decisions can be taken,” Jalan added.