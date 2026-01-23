Private sector activity rebounds to two-month high in January: Flash PMI

India’s private sector output grew at its fastest pace in two months in January, recovering from December’s 11-month low, as new orders and output rebounded, according to data compiled by S&P Global on Friday.

HSBC’s flash India Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 59.5 in January from a final reading of 57.8 in December. The index has been above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction for the 54th consecutive month.

The flash PMI provides an advance indication of the final manufacturing, services and composite PMI data for the ongoing month, and is released approximately one week prior to the release of the final PMI indices. The flash PMI is typically based on approximately 80 per cent to 90 per cent of total PMI survey responses that are received each month, all of which are used in the final release.

“There were quicker increases in output at manufacturing companies and their services counterparts, with rates of growth broadly similar,” said the survey. The HSBC flash India Manufacturing PMI rose to 56.8 in January from 55 in December. The latest figure — a weighted average of new orders, output, employment, suppliers’ delivery times and stocks of purchases indices — rose to a three-month high after falling to a two-year low in December. Meanwhile, the HSBC flash India Services PMI Business Activity Index rose to 59.3 in January from 58 in December, which was another 11-month low. “Strengthening demand conditions and aggressive marketing campaigns” pushed up sales, with overall new business intakes also rising at a faster pace in January. Manufacturers noted a quicker upturn than service providers in terms of sales, according to the release.

“Growth, as signalled by the HSBC flash PMI, picked up pace for both manufacturing and services. Despite the rise in the manufacturing PMI, January’s figure remained below the 2025 average,” Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said. The flash PMI data are compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to survey panels of around 400 manufacturers and 400 service providers. The final manufacturing PMI for January will be released on February 2, while the services and composite PMI figures will be released on February 4. Aggregate international orders rose at the quickest pace in four months, easing concerns about falling international demand.

After muted hiring activity in December, job creation resumed in January, with the pace broadly aligning with the series trend, said the release. Companies added junior and mid-level employees to their workforce, according to the survey respondents. “After losing some momentum at the end of 2025, new orders rose more rapidly — led by a faster pickup in domestic orders. Input cost pressures rose quickly, though more for goods producers than for service providers,” Bhandari added. Input prices also picked up in January, with a four-month-high rate of inflation at the composite level. Combined output prices across both sectors also rose at the highest pace in three months.