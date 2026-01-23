Associate Sponsors

Home / Economy / News / How India's 2027 housing Census questionnaire is different from 2011 Census

How India's 2027 housing Census questionnaire is different from 2011 Census

India's 2027 housing census trims questions but adds digital-age indicators like internet and smartphones, marking a shift from the 2011 houselisting approach

Census
premium
The 2011 houselisting schedule was more granular in its demographic detailing at the household stage | (Representational image from Pexels)
Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 5:58 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The home ministry’s notification of the 2027 House Listing and Housing Census (HLO) questionnaire marks a leaner approach compared to the Census of India 2011, reducing questions to 33 from 35 in 2011 while introducing those that acknowledge the growing role of digital access in service delivery and retaining core probes into amenities and assets.   The most visible change lies in the treatment of assets and connectivity. The 2011 schedule recorded ownership of radios, televisions, computers, telephones and vehicles. In 2027, these have been updated and expanded to include access to the internet and smartphones, while also collecting a mobile number for census-related communication. At the same time, the question on whether households are availing banking services has been removed from the 2027 census.   The 2011 houselisting schedule was more granular in its demographic detailing at the household stage. It separately recorded the number of males and females normally residing in a household. These three questions have been condensed into a single question in the 2027 schedule, signalling a clearer separation between houselisting and population enumeration, with detailed demographic profiling now left to the later phase of the census.   In a prior notification, the ministry states that the first phase of the census, known as the House Listing and Housing Census (HLO), will precede the population count and focus on housing conditions and amenities, not individuals.   The 2027 questionnaire also consolidates and reorders several variables. Identification details such as line number and building number have been streamlined. While the 2011 census asked whether a kitchen was available and separately recorded cooking fuel, the 2027 schedule combines kitchen availability with LPG/PNG access.   Another addition in the 2027 questionnaire is a question on the main cereal consumed by the household, which did not feature in the 2011 houselisting schedule.   Nevertheless, core housing indicators show substantial overlap between the two censuses, with questions on the physical characteristics of census houses remaining central to both exercises.   Questions on ownership status, number of rooms, access to drinking water, availability and type of latrine, wastewater outlets, bathing facilities, lighting source and main cooking fuel appear in both schedules, underscoring their importance in tracking housing quality and infrastructure.   The house listing and housing census will be carried out between April 1 and September 30, 2026, across all states and Union Territories, prior to the second phase of Population Enumeration (PE), scheduled to be conducted in February 2027.
 
 
 
 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Private sector activity rebounds to two-month high in January: Flash PMI

India, EU likely to seal long-pending free trade pact at summit on Jan 27

India's flash PMI rises to 59.5 in January against 57.8 in Dec 2025

India cancels more South American soy oil imports as rupee slumps

Premium

Record $32 billion raised in 2025 through overseas syndicated loans

Topics :censusHome Ministryhousing

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 5:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story