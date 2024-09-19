Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Though Tamil Nadu's share declined, from 8.7 per cent in 1960-61 to 7.1 per cent in 1990-91, it saw a turnaround, with its share in the national GDP touching 8.9 per cent in 2023-24

Gujarat, TN, Karnataka biggest gainers from 1990s reforms: PM-EAC report
Asit Ranjan Mishra Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 12:48 AM IST
The economic liberalisation that began in the 1990s seems to have benefited Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Delhi the most as their share in the national GDP has increased significantly between 1990-91 and 2023-24, according to a working paper by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).
 
Maharashtra’s share in the national GDP fell from 14.6 per cent in 1990-91 to 13.3 per cent in 2023-24. It still maintains the top spot among states. Though Tamil Nadu’s share declined, from 8.7 per cent in 1960-61 to 7.1 per cent in 1990-91, it saw a turnaround, with its share in the national GDP touching 8.9 per cent in 2023-24.

Gujarat also saw a reversal in its fortunes with its share touching 8.1 per cent in 2022-23 from 6.4 per cent in 1990-91.
 

Bengaluru’s rise as a technology hub saw Karnataka’s share rise from 5.3 per cent in 1990-91 to 8.2 per cent in 2023-24.


First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 12:47 AM IST

