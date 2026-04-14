Heavy coal use, RE growth to insulate India from spike in power tariffs

"Repeated geopolitical supply shocks are fundamentally reshaping how countries approach energy planning. Markets with diverse generation mixes and strong domestic resources are proving far more resilient than those dependent on imported fuels, reinforcing the strategic value of energy independence alongside decarbonization goals," said Xizhou Zhou, executive vice president and global head (Power and Renewables) for Wood Mackenzie.

While most of the other power markets are reeling under the impact of high prices of imported gas or coal, India's case is different. The share of gas-based power plants in India's total installed power generation capacity has come down gradually but significantly over the past few years. The country's total installed power generation capacity base currently stands at 524,009 MW, of which gas-based plants account for only 20,122 MW, or 3.8 percent. Ten years ago, in March 2016, gas-based projects accounted for 24,508 MW, or 8.2 per cent, of the total 298,059 MW of installed power generation capacity. The drop is attributed to a host of factors including the strategic shift away from fossil fuels, high gas price volatility, and limited domestic production.