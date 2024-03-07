Home / Economy / News / Heavy rain, hail lower India's chance to reap record wheat crop output

Heavy rain, hail lower India's chance to reap record wheat crop output

The farm ministry in February predicted a record harvest of 112 million tons this year, and farmers will begin collecting crops in April

World prices for wheat rose 6% on news of India’s export ban. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 1:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon



Heavy rain and hail struck India’s wheat belt just before harvest, denting the chance for the country to reap a record crop.
 
The storms spanned the northwest last weekend, where most wheat is grown. About 150,000 hectares (370,658 acres) of wheat and rapeseed were hit in Punjab, said Jaswant Singh, director at the farm ministry in the state, known as the country’s food bowl. Damage in the region is still being assessed, he said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In neighboring Haryana, farmer Anil Kalyan — who planted wheat on about 16 hectares — said some of his fields were flattened. It’s a setback for crops, which may also face hotter-than-average temperatures this month.

The farm ministry in February predicted a record harvest of 112 million tons this year, and farmers will begin collecting crops in April. A downturn may lower the chance India will lift shipment curbs, which have been in place since 2022 as the government seeks to ensure food security and contain prices.

Still, the affected area in Punjab only accounts for less than 0.5% of the country’s wheat and rapeseed plantings and officials expect some of the affected crops to recover. Gyanendra Singh, head of the state-run Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research, said some of the wheat bent by the bad weather will revive and the crop looks “very good” overall.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka: Colombo weather forecast today

Asia Cup Final, IND vs SL: Fans may witness full match; no rain in Colombo

World Cup 2023, SA vs NED: Dharamsala weather may play spoilsport today

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Sri Lanka's Colombo weather forecast today

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Colombo weather forecast on September 10

India, Japan global partners in world headed towards re-globalisation: EAM

Not observing written pacts raises question on intentions: EAM on China

FDI inflows shrink by 21% to $41.31 billion in 2023, shows DPIIT data

India beats rivals in West Asia private capital deals since 2020: Reports

Needs to sustain growth to hit bottom echelons of developed country: Sanyal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RainfallIndian weatherwheat consignmentwheat stocksWheat production

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story