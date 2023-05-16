Home / Economy / News / Despite missing purchase goal, Centre's wheat stocks better than last year

Despite missing purchase goal, Centre's wheat stocks better than last year

This is because even if actual procurement falls below the target, it will still be much higher than the multi-year low of almost 19 million tonnes of wheat procured last year

Sanjeeb Mukhejee New Delhi
Premium
Despite missing purchase goal, Centre's wheat stocks better than last year

5 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 12:08 PM IST
India’s wheat procurement in the 2023-24 marketing season that started from April will, in all likelihood, remain lower than the estimated 34.1 million tonnes. In fact, the purchases could even fall below 29 million tonnes due to a spike in private purchases in major growing states such as Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and to some extent in Haryana. Some drop in actual production due to relentless rains in March and early April this year may contribute to the subdued procurement.
But even if the actual procurement falls below the target, it will still be significantly higher than the multi-year low of almost 19 million tonnes of wheat procured last year.

This will mean that the Centre will have a far better cushion in terms of wheat stocks this year as compared to last year, and with rice procurement being higher than estimated, overall foodgrains stocks will be far more comfortable in FY24 than in FY23.
July 1 or June end usually sees peak stock levels of wheat as this period falls right after the main procurement months of April, May and June.

Low stocks last year
Wheat stocks in the Central pool were around 28.51 million tonnes on July 1, 2022, just aboute a million tonnes more than what was required to be kept as buffer and strategic reserve on the same date, that is, 27.58 million tonnes.

The last time wheat stocks in the Central pool were lower than this on July 1 was way back in 2008 (almost 14 years back) when stocks were pegged at 24.91 million tonnes.
The July 1, 2022 stocks were also the closest to the buffer and strategic reserves, ever since the stocking norms were altered on January 1, 2015, shows data.

In sharp contrast rice stocks in the Central pool on July 1, 2022 were estimated to be 31.5 million tonnes--much higher than the requirement of 13.5 million tonnes.
The rice stocks did not include 23.15 million tonnes of unmilled paddy lying with the millers.

The data showed that as on July 1, 2022 India had around 83.36 million tonnes of rice and wheat put together in its stocks. This was lowest in the past three years starting 2019. This does not include coarse cereals, whose stocks are nominal.
The Centre’s wheat procurement in FY23 dropped by almost 59 per cent to 18.78 million tonnes from the same period last year, as farmers opted to sell to private traders outside the official procurement system due to higher prices, while overall production also suffered.

Wheat production in the 2021-22 crop season ended June was initially pegged at 106.41 million tonnes, according to the third advance estimate.
This was later revised upward to over 107 million tonnes.

Much better situation this year
On May 1, 2023, India foodgrains stocks in the Central pool stood at 55.53 million tonnes, excluding 22.69 million tonnes of unmilled paddy.

During the same period last year, the stocks were around 63.61 million tonnes, excluding 26.61 million tonnes of unmilled paddy.
In other words, foodgrains stocks in Central pool as on May 1, 2023 were around 8 million tonnes lower than the same period last year.

But with wheat stocks steadily climbing, this number will improve further and cross last year’s level.
With more than 29 million tonnes of wheat already in the Central kitty as on May 1, 2023 and procurement still on, the government might not face the crunch it faced last year.

The annual requirement of wheat with the changed matrix between wheat and rice invoked since last year wherein more rice is being distributed through the PDS than wheat, sources said annual requirement of wheat is around 18 million tonnes.
Almost 40 million tonnes of rice are required each year for PDS.

However, if the old ratio between wheat and rice is restored, it would mean that 24-25 million tonnes of wheat will be required for PDS.
Then it would mean that the Centre may not have much wheat in its stocks to effectively intervene in the market if prices flare up for some reason.

This is also because the Central pool wheat stocks by the end of March each year should be around 7.5 million tonnes.
However, with private traders buying wheat in greater quantities this year as compared to the last, their reliance on OMSS sales will be much lower this year which will keep prices under pressure.

Also, availability will be more because there is no Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana to take care of this year while exports too are banned.
Net-net in all permutations and combinations, the Centre’s wheat stocks in Central pool is much better in Fy-24 than compared to the same period last year but whether the old ratio between rice and wheat can be restored immediately, remains to be seen.

Topics :wheat procurementwheat stocksMadhya PradeshUttar PradeshHaryana

First Published: May 16 2023 | 12:08 PM IST

