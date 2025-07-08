ELI scheme to boost job creation, social security, says official

The Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) announced in the budget for 2024-25 with an outlay of ₹1 lakh crore, will promote job creation and provide social security, an official of Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) said on Tuesday.

Regional PF Commissioner-I Randhir Kumar said that the scheme is aimed at incentivising creation of 35 million jobs over a period of two years, that it will be effective from August 1, 2025, and to continue till July 31, 2027.

He said out of the total of 35 million, 19.2 million beneficiaries will be first-timers entering the workforce.

Kumar said the thrust of the scheme is on the manufacturing sector, adding that you get benefits under the scheme, the establishments need to be registered with the EPFO.