Homemade meals get dearer in Jan, non-veg thali pinches more: Crisil report

A jump in the chicken prices led to a more pronounced jump in the non-vegetarian thali, the monthly roti, rice rate report by a unit of ratings agency Crisil said

The cost of a vegetarian meal increased to Rs 28.7 per plate from Rs 28 per plate in the year-ago period. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 7:11 PM IST
The cost of a homemade meal rose in January year-on-year due to a hike in the prices of potatoes, pulses and chicken, a report said on Thursday.

A jump in the chicken prices led to a more pronounced jump in the non-vegetarian thali, the monthly roti, rice rate report by a unit of ratings agency Crisil said.

The cost of a vegetarian meal increased to Rs 28.7 per plate from Rs 28 per plate in the year-ago period, on a 35 per cent growth in potato, 7 per cent in pulses and 17 per cent in vegetable oils, it said, adding that an 11 per cent drop in fuel costs helped temper the impact.

When compared with the preceding month, the cost of a veg thali cooled from Rs 31.6 per plate on a 34 per cent fall in tomato prices, 16 per cent decline in potato and 21 per cent in onion prices, it said.

In the case of non-veg thali, the cost of preparing a plate went up to Rs 60.6 each from Rs 52 a year ago on a 33 per cent jump in broiler, which accounts for 50 per cent weight in the overall price, it said.

The price of a non-veg thali cooled from Rs 63.3 each in December on the back of a decline in prices of tomato, onion and potato but was restricted by a 1 per cent increase in broiler prices, the agency said.

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

