House panel asks skill ministry to update placement details under PMKVY 4.0

The move will also ensure that there is a database of the employment generated under the central government's flagship skill development scheme

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 7:05 PM IST
The parliamentary standing committee on labour, textiles and skill development has asked the skill ministry to make “concerted efforts with stakeholders” to ensure uploading of placement details of certified candidates under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0 on the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH) portal, as placement figures are the “real barometer” for measuring the success of the scheme.
 
The move will also ensure that there is a database of the employment generated under the central government’s flagship skill development scheme.
 
“The committee resolutely felt that the final figures of certification is the benchmark of the success and effectiveness of the implementation of the scheme. The committee is also of the firm opinion that the placement statistics is the real barometer for measuring the success of the scheme. Hence, clearly spelling out the number of employment generated through the scheme is important,” the committee noted in its latest report submitted to Parliament.
 
Launched in September 2023, SIDH is a unified platform that integrates skilling, education, employment, and entrepreneurship ecosystems to provide a life-long array of services targeting a wide range of stakeholders.
 
The report also stated that although physical, financial, and performance targets for PMKVY 4.0 had been fixed by the skill ministry, no such target has been stipulated for the number of placements to be made or the estimated employability of youth under the scheme.
 
“Under PMKVY 4.0, placement has been de-linked, and hence, no specific placement target has been set. However, there is a provision for tracking candidates for one year after certification,” a skill ministry representative told the House panel.
 
The House panel noted that as of January 2025, more than 16 million candidates have been trained under the PMKVY. Of this, a total of 2.32 million candidates have been trained under PMKVY 4.0, under which placement data has been de-linked.
 
Earlier, a total of 2.43 million candidates were reported placed prior to the implementation of PMKVY 4.0, and these figures were calculated based on the certified candidates under short-term training (STT) and special projects of PMKVY 1.0, PMKVY 2.0, and PMKVY 3.0—i.e. a total of 5.7 million candidates.
 
With regard to the reasons for non-placement of the remaining 3.25 million candidates under the earlier iterations of the scheme, the skill ministry informed the House panel that there were various challenges affecting placements, such as candidates declining job offers to pursue higher studies, family obligations, wage expectations, and health issues.
 
Besides, the parliamentary committee also recommended coordination and integration with industry under PMKVY 4.0 so that the skills required as per industry demands are identified, and practical training and experience are imparted in these new-age trades and skills such as Artificial Intelligence – Data Engineer, Telecom Technician – Internet of Things (IoT) devices/systems, drone operator, among others. “Such a measure can help in mitigating the skill gaps and deficiencies felt by the industry,” noted the House panel.
 
First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

