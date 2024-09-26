Household enterprises, small businesses boost female labour force: PLFS

Helping the family run a household enterprise or operating their own small business is driving the surge of women in the labour force in the country, as more than two out of every three working women are categorised as ‘self-employed’ in the latest July 2023–June 2024 Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS).

A Business Standard analysis of the recently released PLFS data shows that the share of self-employed women among the total employed women has sharply risen to 67.4 per cent in the 2023-24 period from 51.9 per cent in the 2017-18 period, when the National Statistical Office (NSO) started releasing the annual PLFS. In rural areas, the share of self-employed women rose to 73.5 per cent from 57.7 per cent during this period, while in urban areas, it rose to 42.3 per cent from 34.7 per cent. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At the same time, the labour force participation rate (LFPR) for women, which represents the share of females either working or seeking work in the population, has also increased sharply to 41.7 per cent in 2023-24 from 23.3 per cent in the 2017-18 period.

PC Mohanan, former acting chairman of the National Statistical Commission (NSC), says that the continual rise seen in female LFPR, particularly in rural areas (from 24.6 per cent in 2017-18 to 47.6 per cent in 2023-24), is perhaps due to the freeing up of women’s time due to substantial expansion of access to basic amenities such as piped drinking water and clean cooking fuel.

“[These] activities are not counted as employment in the survey. Now, due to women being free from these duties, they are able to contribute in some form to the household establishment or agriculture, which is basically being captured here by the surveyors. This does not reflect the generation of additional employment and only highlights the addition of surplus labour to the already overburdened agriculture sector,” he added.

Expressing similar views, a report authored by a group of economists in the finance ministry earlier this year, led by chief economic advisor (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran, pointed out that the female LFPR has been rising due to the culmination of many factors, including continuous high growth in agriculture output and the freeing up of women’s time due to substantial expansion of access to basic amenities.

“The feminisation of agriculture points to a much-needed structural shift within agriculture, where excess (male) labour moves out and the remaining (female) labour is utilised efficiently,” the report noted.

However, Santosh Mehrotra, visiting professor at the University of Bath, opines that the engagement of the female labour force in agriculture or working as unpaid household help is a reflection of the distress induced in the household by the pandemic and a slowing economy, as women are being forced to work to augment household income, rather than finding jobs based on their skills.

The survey, using the ‘usual status’ measure of employment, classifies a person according to the type of work they would have engaged in during a one-year reference period, such as self-employed, regular wage/salaried employee, and casual labour. The self-employed worker category includes a worker who works as a helper in the household enterprise, either paid or unpaid, or is an own account worker.

In contrast, regular wage or salaried work, where workers receive regular and fixed wages, is generally considered a better form of employment than working as a casual worker or being self-employed.

Data shows that the share of women having a regular salaried job is at a seven-year low of 15.9 per cent in 2023-24, down from 21 per cent in 2017-18, with the share of women wage workers in rural areas declining to as low as 7.8 per cent from 10.5 per cent in this period.