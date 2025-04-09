Households expect inflation pressures to ease; consumer confidence rises

Indian households expect inflationary pressure to ease in the near term and one year ahead, while consumer confidence strengthened sentiments, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) forward-looking surveys in March 2025.

Households’ median inflation perception declined by 50 basis points (bps) from the previous survey round (January 2025) to 7.8 per cent, marking its lowest level since the pandemic. Inflation expectations for the three months moderated by 40 bps to 8.9 per cent and one-year ahead horizons by 50 bps to 9.7 per cent.

Respondents expect easing of inflationary pressures across most product groups, especially for food products and housing, for both time horizons, according to the results of the March 2025 round of its bi-monthly Inflation Expectations Survey of Households (IESH). The survey was conducted during March 1–10, 2025, in 19 major cities, with 6,091 valid responses.

Referring to consumer confidence of households, the RBI survey showed consumer confidence for the current period strengthened, driven by broad-based improvements across all survey parameters. The Current Situation Index (CSI) rose by 1.8 points to 95.5 in March 2025.

Households’ outlook for the year ahead remained firmly optimistic, with the Future Expectations Index (FEI) rising by 1.7 points to 122.4 in the latest survey round (March 2025).

Pessimism on the prevailing employment situation eased in March 2025, while optimism about future job prospects remained strong. Pessimism amongst respondents reduced about both current and year-ahead price levels and inflation compared to the previous survey round (January 2025).

Households’ perception of income improved, returning to optimistic territory after four rounds of pessimistic net response. Income expectations remained upbeat, the survey showed.