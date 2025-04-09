Home / Economy / News / India to be 6th largest insurance market by 2032, says FM Sitharaman

India to be 6th largest insurance market by 2032, says FM Sitharaman

Sitharaman in a tweet highlighted decriminalisation and reduction in compliance burden for businesses and individuals among reforms undertaken by the government in the last ten years

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)
Ruchika Chitravanshi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 8:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India, one of the largest economies of the world, was on its way to become the third-largest economy — and set to become the sixth-largest insurance market by 2032, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.
 
Addressing the Investment Roundtable with the City of London, Sitharaman in a tweet highlighted decriminalisation and reduction in compliance burden for businesses and individuals among reforms undertaken by the government in the last ten years.
 
In a post on the social media platform Twitter, Sitharaman said, “India is leading the global FinTech revolution (third-largest) — with nearly half of the world’s real-time transactions, and the highest FinTech adoption rate globally at 87 per cent.”
 
The finance minister added that key upcoming investment opportunities across the sovereign-backed National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) platform include the private market business and the successor infrastructure fund for funds and financial institutions in the UK.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cabinet okays ₹1,600 cr sub-scheme under PMKSY for piped water to farms

ADB revises India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.7% amid US tariff risks

DIPAM to urge mutual funds to include PSU stocks in their portfolios

Tariffs to hit growth, but India may dodge the worst: Guv Malhotra

RBI's rate cut, monetary stance change to 'accommodative' timely: Experts

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanIndian Economyfinancial sector

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story