Home / Economy / News / Cabinet approves new scheme for ₹1,600 crore for piped water to farms

Cabinet approves new scheme for ₹1,600 crore for piped water to farms

The sub-scheme will run on a pilot basis across 78 sites covering almost 80,000 farmers

Ground water
The initial approval is for taking up pilot projects across various agro-climatic zones in the country by challenge funding the states. Image: Shutterstock
Sanjeeb MukherjeeAgencies
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 7:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management (M-CADWM) as a sub-scheme of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) for the 2025–2026 period, with an initial outlay of Rs 1,600 crore.
 
The sub-scheme will run on a pilot basis across 78 sites covering almost 80,000 farmers. It aims to create robust back-end infrastructure for micro-irrigation by farmers from an established source to the farm gates for fields up to 1 hectare. This will be done using underground pressurised piped irrigation.
 
The pipes will pump water from irrigation sources to the farms, thus providing the much-needed last-mile connectivity between water sources and farms.
 
The scheme also aims to modernise the irrigation water-supply network to supply irrigation water from the existing canals or other sources in a designated cluster.
 
The statement said the projects will be made sustainable through Irrigation Management Transfer (IMT) to the Water User Society (WUS) for the management of irrigation assets.
 
The water-user societies will be given handholding support by linking them with existing economic entities such as farmer producer organisations (FPOs) or primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) for five years. Youngsters will also be encouraged to take up farming and adopt modern methods of irrigation, the statement said.
 
The initial approval is for taking up pilot projects across various agro-climatic zones in the country by challenge funding the states.
 
Based on the learnings in the design and structuring of these projects, the National Plan for Command Area Development and Water Management will be launched starting April 2026 for the 16th Finance Commission period, the statement said.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tariffs to hit growth, but India may dodge the worst: Guv Malhotra

RBI's rate cut, monetary stance change to 'accommodative' timely: Experts

India should cut 'outlier agri tariffs' to tackle US tariffs: Policy paper

DIPAM to urge mutual funds to include PSU stocks in their portfolios

Unemployment rate dips marginally to 4.9% in 2024, shows govt survey

Topics :Cabinetwater

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story