Cabinet approves new scheme for ₹1,600 crore for piped water to farms

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management (M-CADWM) as a sub-scheme of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) for the 2025–2026 period, with an initial outlay of Rs 1,600 crore.

The sub-scheme will run on a pilot basis across 78 sites covering almost 80,000 farmers. It aims to create robust back-end infrastructure for micro-irrigation by farmers from an established source to the farm gates for fields up to 1 hectare. This will be done using underground pressurised piped irrigation.

The pipes will pump water from irrigation sources to the farms, thus providing the much-needed last-mile connectivity between water sources and farms.

The scheme also aims to modernise the irrigation water-supply network to supply irrigation water from the existing canals or other sources in a designated cluster.

The statement said the projects will be made sustainable through Irrigation Management Transfer (IMT) to the Water User Society (WUS) for the management of irrigation assets.

The water-user societies will be given handholding support by linking them with existing economic entities such as farmer producer organisations (FPOs) or primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) for five years. Youngsters will also be encouraged to take up farming and adopt modern methods of irrigation, the statement said.

The initial approval is for taking up pilot projects across various agro-climatic zones in the country by challenge funding the states.

Based on the learnings in the design and structuring of these projects, the National Plan for Command Area Development and Water Management will be launched starting April 2026 for the 16th Finance Commission period, the statement said.