How to reset password on Income Tax e-filing portal? Step by step guide

Very few people access their e-tax filing once a year, and it's quite common to forget the income tax e-filing account's password in the meantime. It's not possible to file an e-tax without accessing the income tax e-filing password.

The income tax department gives you a few options to reset your password in case you missed it. The forgot password service is available to all registered users in the e-filing portal. You can reset your e-filing portal password with e-Filing OTP / Aadhaar OTP / Bank Account EVC / Demat Account EVC / Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) / Net Banking.

Taxpayer Category User ID

For individual taxpayers PAN

Aadhaar (only if PAN and Aadhaar are linked)

For ITDREIN Users

ITDREIN and Authorised Person PAN

For any other category of taxpayer

PAN

Step 5: On the Select an Option to Reset Password page, select your preferred options like,

Reset your password using a mobile number registered with your Aadhaar

Reset your password using e-Filing OTP

Reset your password using your bank account / demat account EVC

Reset your password using DSC

Reset your password using Net Banking