HP CM directs to make Uhl-III hydro power project functional by May this yr

Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 10:09 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday directed to make the 100 MW UhlIII hydropower project functional by May 2024 and instructed the officers to complete the tender process for setting up six green corridors by October this year.

He said that charging station infrastructure would be set up for approximately 1,600 kilometres length of these corridors, which would also include the cities in the ambit of these stretches.

Presiding over a meeting of the Energy Department here today, he also directed to replace the damaged penstock (a structure that controls water inflow) of the power project within eight months.

The chief minister said that the commissioning of the project has already been delayed and the officers should work tirelessly to complete the project within the stipulated time. The state government would extend full cooperation for completing this project and he will personally visit the project site on June 15 this year to review the progress.

Sukhu said that as per the budget announcement, the state government would provide 40 per cent financial assistance to prospective entrepreneurs from the state for setting up solar power projects of 100 KW to 2 MW capacity and directed the officers to bring out the blueprint of the scheme so that interested youth could take benefit of the scheme.

The chief minister also directed the officers to identify the land for establishing solar power projects in the Lahaul-Spiti district.

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 10:09 PM IST

