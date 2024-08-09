Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs gives nod to eight railway projects

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Friday gave its nod to eight new railway projects that the government said would provide connectivity, facilitate ease of travelling, reduce oil imports and lower carbon dioxide emissions.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the proposed projects will improve logistical efficiency by connecting the unconnected areas and enhancing transportation networks, resulting in streamlined supply chains and accelerated economic growth.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The total estimated cost of the projects is Rs 24,657 crore, he said.

These projects will save 767 crore kg of CO2, which is equivalent to planting 30 crore trees, Vaishnaw underlined.