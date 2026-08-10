IFSCA asks IFSC entities to maintain valid approvals or face action

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) on Monday directed all regulated entities operating in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) to ensure they hold valid and subsisting approvals at all times, warning of strict action for non-compliance.

In a circular issued on August 10, the authority said possessing a valid Letter of Approval (LoA) under the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005, is a prerequisite for obtaining any registration, licence, recognition or permission to undertake permissible activities in the IFSC.

The regulator noted that LoAs are valid for one year for entities that have not commenced operations and five years for those that have, with renewal applications required at least two months before expiry.