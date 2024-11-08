Incumbent WTO head Iweala lone contender for top job in Trump era 2.0

Nobody besides the incumbent head of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has thrown in their hat to lead the Geneva-based global commerce watchdog, two sources close to the process told Reuters, with nominations closing at midnight.

The lack of competition will come as little surprise to WTO observers who are bracing for a messy, recriminatory period of tit-for-tat tariffs under U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office in January.

During his first term in 2017-21, Trump paralysed the WTO's top adjudications court by blocking judge appointments - a status that continues today - and announced tariffs on U.S. imports of steel and aluminum. This time, he has warned that he would slap a 10% tariff on all imports.

"Those who are likely to be part of the incoming administration either see declining value in WTO or are openly hostile to it," said Alan Yanovich, partner at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld. "If they do go ahead and increase tariffs on everyone that will generate a lot of friction and tension." Already, frustrations are running high at the WTO with a major ministerial meeting in Abu Dhabi achieving just minimal results, with no breakthroughs on agriculture, fisheries and other key topics. All 166 WTO members must agree new trade rules by consensus - a factor which has scuppered many talks over the body's 30-year existence and global deals are rare.

Okonjo-Iweala, a former Nigerian finance minister who made history by becoming the body's first female Director-General and has broad backing among WTO members, announced she was running in September aiming to complete "unfinished business".

Asked whether both she and the WTO could be successful if Trump is elected, she told Reuters at the time: "I don't focus on that because I have no control." Months earlier, she said that Trump's tariff proposals would be a "lose-lose" situation that could upend the trading system.

A WTO spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.

Even with no competitors, it is not certain that Okonjo-Iweala would be reinstated.

Trump's former trade representative Robert Lighthizer has called her "China's ally in Geneva" in an apparent swipe at her support for developing countries - a status Beijing currently enjoys at the WTO.

In 2020, Trump's administration sought to block her first term and she secured U.S. backing when President Joe Biden succeeded Trump in the White House. "Her reappointment isn't a fait accompli, even if there's no challenger," said one Geneva-based delegate.