India records lowest solar-plus-storage tariff at MP Morena project

India witnessed the lowest-ever tariff for supply of power from a solar-plus-storage project on Friday, with the Madhya Pradesh government receiving tariffs as low as ₹2.73 and ₹2.79 per Kilowatt Hour (KwH) for the two units of its 440 Megawatt Morena Solar Park. The reverse bidding was continuing on Friday at press time.

It is the first time in India that a tariff below ₹3 per unit has been achieved for a Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project. It is also the first time that a project will provide the same level of supply — 220 Mw — during both peak hours and normal solar generation hours.

"This is also the first solar-plus-storage project in the country with assured annual availability of 95 per cent supply," Manu Shrivastava, additional chief secretary, new and renewable energy, Madhya Pradesh, told Business Standard. The Morena Solar Park comprises two solar-plus-battery storage units, each supplying 220 Mw power in three periods — real-time solar, two hours during evening using stored solar, and two hours in the morning using stored free input power from the grid. The project has been developed and auctioned by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) and its power will be procured by MP Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL).

"The e-reverse auction will fix the sub-₹ 3 per unit tariff for 25 years, marking a milestone low tariff for FDRE tenders across India that had till now achieved the lowest tariff of ₹3.09, which was for assured availability of supply of only 50% of the contracted solar capacity during 2 peak hours in evening, and with 85 per cent annual availability," Shrivastav said. He said 16 bidders participated in the tender, with an over-subscription of around 10 times the bid capacity to be procured. Two bidders who quoted the highest tariff were eliminated in accordance with RFP provisions and 14 bidders participated in the e-reverse auction.