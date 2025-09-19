Home / Economy / News / India records lowest solar-plus-storage tariff at MP Morena project

India records lowest solar-plus-storage tariff at MP Morena project

The bidders included Acme Solar, Adani Renewable, AMPIN Energy, Apraava Energy, CEIGALL India, Dilip Buildcon, Engie, MB Power, NTPC Renewable Energy, Purvah Green, ReNew Solar, Serentica Renewables

solar
premium
RUMSL will provide land and internal power evacuation infrastructure as the Park Developer. | File Image
Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:17 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India witnessed the lowest-ever tariff for supply of power from a solar-plus-storage project on Friday, with the Madhya Pradesh government receiving tariffs as low as ₹2.73 and ₹2.79 per Kilowatt Hour (KwH) for the two units of its 440 Megawatt Morena Solar Park. The reverse bidding was continuing on Friday at press time.  
 
It is the first time in India that a tariff below ₹3 per unit has been achieved for a Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project. It is also the first time that a project will provide the same level of supply — 220 Mw —  during both peak hours and normal solar generation hours.
 
"This is also the first solar-plus-storage project in the country with assured annual availability of 95 per cent supply," Manu Shrivastava, additional chief secretary, new and renewable energy, Madhya Pradesh, told Business Standard.
 
The Morena Solar Park comprises two solar-plus-battery storage units, each supplying 220 Mw power in three periods — real-time solar, two hours during evening using stored solar, and two hours in the morning using stored free input power from the grid. The project has been developed and auctioned by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) and its power will be procured by MP Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL).
 
"The e-reverse auction will fix the sub-₹ 3 per unit tariff for 25 years, marking a milestone low tariff for FDRE tenders across India that had till now achieved the lowest tariff of ₹3.09, which was for assured availability of supply of only 50% of the contracted solar capacity during 2 peak hours in evening, and with 85 per cent annual availability," Shrivastav said.
 
He said 16 bidders participated in the tender, with an over-subscription of around 10 times the bid capacity to be procured. Two bidders who quoted the highest tariff were eliminated in accordance with RFP provisions and 14 bidders participated in the e-reverse auction.
 
The bidders included Acme Solar, Adani Renewable, AMPIN Energy, Apraava Energy, CEIGALL India, Dilip Buildcon, Engie, MB Power, NTPC Renewable Energy, Purvah Green, ReNew Solar, Serentica Renewables, Shivalaya Constructions and Waaree Forever Energies.
 
RUMSL will provide land and internal power evacuation infrastructure as the Park Developer. The project features a three-tier payment security mechanism, including a state guarantee for improved bankability, fairer termination compensation for procurer default, assured procurement of excess energy, and compensation for reduced offtake and grid unavailability.
 
Commenting on the record low tariffs achieved, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed the resolve of the state government for more energy storage projects, with longer hours of assured availability to build upon the success achieved in the Morena Project. 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Narendra Modi to launch maritime initiative in Gujarat on Saturday

Premium

Large ships get infrastructure status in boost to maritime industry

Premium

Explore infra for trading beyond $-₹ currency pairs: Malhotra to CCIL

SME tracker: Global headwinds to slow down growth for ITeS MSMEs

India's forex reserves rise $4.7 bn to $703 bn, close to record high

Topics :Solar industryIndian Economysolar energy

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story