Home / Economy / News / India advances anti-dumping probe into TB drug imports from China, Thailand

India advances anti-dumping probe into TB drug imports from China, Thailand

The DGTR, in a statement on Monday, named Lupin as the domestic industry participant and Chinese producer Wuhan Wuyao Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd among the foreign respondents

Pharma
Representative Picture
Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 7:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India on Monday advanced an anti-dumping investigation into imports from China and Thailand of Ethambutol Hydrochloride, an active pharmaceutical ingredient used in anti-tuberculosis drugs, by releasing a list of registered interested parties.
 
The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) launched the investigation last month following a petition by domestic drugmaker Lupin Ltd, which alleged that imports were being dumped at unfairly low prices, hurting Indian producers.
 
The investigation comes as India ramps up efforts to counter unfair trade practices that disadvantage domestic industries. The trade remedies body issued 15 final findings of such practices in September across sectors ranging from glass fiber and steel to solar cells and chemical products.
 
The DGTR, in a statement on Monday, named Lupin as the domestic industry participant and Chinese producer Wuhan Wuyao Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd among the foreign respondents.
 
It said there was evidence of dumping and injury, with imports undercutting domestic prices.
 
The probe will cover the period April 2024â€“March 2025, and may result in anti-dumping duties if the findings confirm injury to Indian industry.
 
The DGTR initiated 13 new anti-dumping and countervailing cases in September, covering imports largely from China and South Korea.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rice exporters seek deals with emerging markets after strong monsoon

Business confidence eased in Q2 amid US tariff, GST reforms: NCAER survey

India's crude oil imports rise 1.7% to three-month high in September

Growth momentum to sustain with demand pick-up, easing inflation: FinMin

No extra GST on tobacco; Centre plans new levy as cess period nears end

Topics :anti-dumping probeTuberculosisdrugs

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story