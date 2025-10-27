India advances anti-dumping probe into TB drug imports from China, Thailand

India on Monday advanced an anti-dumping investigation into imports from China and Thailand of Ethambutol Hydrochloride, an active pharmaceutical ingredient used in anti-tuberculosis drugs, by releasing a list of registered interested parties.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) launched the investigation last month following a petition by domestic drugmaker Lupin Ltd, which alleged that imports were being dumped at unfairly low prices, hurting Indian producers.

The investigation comes as India ramps up efforts to counter unfair trade practices that disadvantage domestic industries. The trade remedies body issued 15 final findings of such practices in September across sectors ranging from glass fiber and steel to solar cells and chemical products.