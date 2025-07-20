Home / Economy / News / Latin America trade negotiations: India wary of China's growing influence

Latin America trade negotiations: India wary of China's growing influence

China's growing influence in the Latin American region raises concerns

Exports, Export
premium
India’s concerns stem from China’s rising presence in South America. Photo: Bloomberg
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 11:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As India prepares for trade negotiations with Chile, Peru and the Mercosur bloc, officials in New Delhi are approaching the discussions with caution, amid China’s growing influence in the Latin American region and suspicious market access in the past.
 
“We need to have strong firewalls and need to be very careful. We don’t want a repeat of what happened in the case of India’s trade deal with Association of SouthEast Asian Nations (Asean) or United Arab Emirates to some extent,” a senior government official told Business Standard.
 
India’s concerns stem from China’s rising presence in South America. China is among the top trade partners and a key source of foreign direct investment in the region. Already, in the case of the over a decade-old agreement with Asean, New Delhi has been worried about China using loopholes in the deal to route goods to India through the trade bloc.
 
For instance, during previous rounds of negotiations, Peru had sought tariff concessions and greater market access for products it did not manufacture. 
 
However, free trade agreements (FTA) with Latin American countries is a part of India’s strategy to not only diversify trade partnership amid rising geopolitical polarisation, but also secure critical mineral supplies from the region.
 
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Argentina and Brazil and held discussions over the expansion of the existing limited trade deal with the Mercosur bloc. Indian government officials are now set to hold talks with their counterparts in the bloc virtually later this week.
 
“We want to understand whether they (the bloc) want a further expansion of the PTA (preferential trade agreement) to add more tariff lines or have a comprehensive trade agreement,” the official cited above said.
 
India has pitched in a full-fledged deal with the bloc as it will enable exploration rights for critical minerals and exchange of technology.
 
The South American trading bloc has Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia as members and is the fourth largest integrated market or trade bloc globally, after the European Union (EU), NAFTA and Asean.
 
In August, India will hold the eighth and second round of negotiations with Peru and Chile, respectively.
 
With Chile, India held the first round of negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in May. In the case of Peru, the eighth round of negotiations will take place after a hiatus of more than a year.
 
The Latin American region comprises a total of 43 countries, with a size of trade at $39.21 billion during FY25, commerce department data showed. Out of these, India’s key trade partners include Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru and Colombia, with the size of merchandise trade at $12.2 billion, $4.75 billion, $3.76 billion, $5.98 billion and $4.71 billion, respectively.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

FinMin looks to widen infrastructure plans for capital expenditure push

Premium

Nearly a 3rd of ITIs scored above 8 in latest grading, showing improvement

PM Modi likely to sign free trade agreement during UK visit this week

Premium

Statsguru: India's AI engine is running, but not yet fully inventing

Electronics exports up 47% in April-June quarter, led by US, UAE, China

Topics :Trade dealsIndia trade policyChilePeru-IndiaLatin America

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story