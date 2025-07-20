Statsguru: India's AI engine is running, but not yet fully inventing

India’s artificial intelligence (AI) journey is at a turning point. Microsoft’s recent layoffs and a call for AI upskilling underscore both the opportunity and the urgency. Back home, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman remarked that India’s AI skill penetration was among the highest globally. But a closer look reveals India’s AI ecosystem still lacks depth at the top tier. India ranks second globally in AI skill penetration, just behind the US.

The country also leads the world in AI hiring through LinkedIn.

Yet, despite this base, India is absent from the top 2 per cent of AI researchers globally. The US and China dominate, while even smaller nations like Germany and the UK find a place.