Home / Economy / News / India cenbank puts in place framework for acceptance of green deposits

India cenbank puts in place framework for acceptance of green deposits

RBIndia is putting in place a framework for the acceptance of green deposits to foster and develop an environment-friendly finance ecosystem in the country, which will come into effect from June 1

MUMBAI
India cenbank puts in place framework for acceptance of green deposits

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 6:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is putting in place a framework for the acceptance of green deposits to foster and develop an environment-friendly finance ecosystem in the country, which will come into effect from June 1, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The financial sector can play a pivotal role in mobilising resources and their allocation towards green, or ecologically responsible activities and projects, the banking regulator said.

"Green finance is also progressively gaining traction in India," the central bank said.

In early February, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the central bank would issue guidelines to boost green finance and mitigate climate-related financial risks, adding that these measures will ensure that India's financial system starts to build the resilience to withstand any possible vulnerability to climate change.

Regulated entities (REs) shall be allowed to issue green deposits as cumulative or non-cumulative basis which could be renewed or withdrawn on maturity by the depositor.

All usual conditions set in place for other public deposits shall also apply to green deposits, the RBI added.

"REs shall put in place a comprehensive Board-approved policy on green deposits laying down therein, all aspects in detail for the issuance and allocation of green deposits," as per the framework.

The entities will also be required to put in place a board-approved financing framework (FF) for effective allocation of the green deposits. Both the policy on green deposits and the FF should be made available on the website, the RBI mandated.

"The RE shall also arrange to carry out an external review of their FF and the opinion from the external reviewer shall be made available on its website before implementation of the FF," it added.

The central bank also specified the various list of green activities and projects where the funds raised through green deposits can be allocated in sectors including renewable energy, energy efficiency among others.

 

(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaRBIGreen financingEnvironment

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

Demand for white-collar gig roles rises 11% YoY in March 2023: Foundit.in

India deeply values strategic partnership with France: Piyush Goyal

Govt relaxes wheat procurement norms in Punjab, Haryana, C'garh, Rajasthan

India to put across concerns of Global South at G20: EAM Jaishankar

Why the European Union's CBAM is worrying for Indian steel exports

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story