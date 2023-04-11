Home / Economy / News / India deeply values strategic partnership with France: Piyush Goyal

India deeply values strategic partnership with France: Piyush Goyal

The minister further noted that this year India is celebrating 25 years of partnership with France and 75 years of India's Independence

New Delhi
India deeply values strategic partnership with France: Piyush Goyal

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 5:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has said that India deeply values its 25 years of strategic partnership with France and 75 years of friendship.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Paris on Monday during his ongoing visit to France, Goyal said that France is India's preferred partner in defence and various other sectors and this 25-year journey is truly reflective of India's journey of progress.

He further said that India desires to strengthen this partnership with France.

The minister further noted that this year India is celebrating 25 years of partnership with France and 75 years of India's Independence.

He said that while it's a great moment to reflect on all the good things that have been achieved in the last 75 years, it's also a great opportunity for each one of us to reflect on new ideas about how our country should progress in the future.

Goyal claimed during the course of the interaction that half of India until 2014 did not have a toilet.

"Governments came and went but somehow that sensitivity was missing that our mothers, our sisters and our daughters deserve better dignity," he said.

He said that respect and dignity which can come from a basic amenity like a toilet was realised by the NDA government and toilets were constructed throughout the country under the Swachh Bharat Mission so that not a single woman has to face the indignity of not having this facility at home.

Topics :Piyush GoyalIndiaFrancebilateral ties

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 4:50 PM IST

Also Read

India, France review cooperation in areas of nuclear energy, trade

Goods and services exports may cross $750 bn-mark this fiscal: Piyush Goyal

Countries eager to sign FTAs with India: Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha

India-US bilateral trade may reach $500-600 billion by 2030: Piyush Goyal

EAM Jaishankar calls on Australian PM to discuss bilateral strategic ties

Govt relaxes wheat procurement norms in Punjab, Haryana, C'garh, Rajasthan

India to put across concerns of Global South at G20: EAM Jaishankar

Why the European Union's CBAM is worrying for Indian steel exports

India's pension scheme review must prioritise fiscal prudence: Economists

Interest rates may fall to pre-Covid levels in advanced economies: IMF

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story