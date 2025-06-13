Stress in personal loans to alter asset quality trajectory: CareEdge

The rating agency CareEdge on Thursday said the asset quality cycle for lenders in India is expected to turn in the current financial year (FY26), with stress in the personal loan segment and an overall rise in fresh slippages. The credit costs of commercial banks are projected to inch up to 0.45 per cent in FY26 from 0.41 per cent in FY25.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) may rise to 2.4 per cent by March 2026 from 2.3 per cent in March 2025, the rating agency said in its asset quality review report.

ALSO READ: Bank spread narrows to 10-year low of 2.71% in March: CareEdge Given the benign asset quality environment, banks have witnessed a declining trend in credit costs, which has significantly improved their overall profitability. Credit costs declined from 0.86 per cent in FY22 to 0.47 per cent in FY24 and 0.41 per cent in FY25. However, CareEdge noted that credit costs have already bottomed out and, given significant extant provisions, are expected to normalise.