Direct India-China flights to resume from October after five years

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday announced that direct air services between India and China will resume later this month.

Non-stop flights between the two countries were halted in early 2020 due to Covid-19, and the June 2020 Galwan clash further froze bilateral ties. When India resumed scheduled international flights to other countries in 2022, services to China remained suspended.

Following the MEA announcement, IndiGo said it will restart daily non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from October 26.

In a statement, the MEA said that civil aviation authorities of India and China had engaged in technical-level discussions this year on reviving direct connectivity and revising the Air Services Agreement.

"It has now been agreed that direct air services connecting designated points in India and China can resume by late October 2025, in keeping with the winter season schedule, subject to commercial decisions of the designated carriers from the two countries and fulfilment of all operational criteria," it stated. The agreement, the ministry added, will further facilitate people-to-people contact between the two countries, contributing to the gradual normalisation of bilateral exchanges. IndiGo, India's largest airline, will be among the first to resume such services. The daily Kolkata–Guangzhou flights will be operated with Airbus A320neo aircraft, with plans to add a Delhi–Guangzhou service shortly, subject to regulatory approvals. Bookings for the Kolkata–Guangzhou route will open on October 3.

“Our resumption of daily, non-stop flights between India and mainland China will once again allow seamless movement of people, goods and ideas, while strengthening bilateral ties,” said Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer of IndiGo, adding that the airline aims to expand direct connectivity with China further. IndiGo currently operates 1,904 international flights per week, 15.7 per cent more than the same period last year, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. The airline had earlier run daily services on the Delhi–Chengdu, Kolkata–Guangzhou and Kolkata–Yangon routes until early 2020, when scheduled international flights were suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak.