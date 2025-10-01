Taiwan records increased Chinese military activity around territory

Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND) recorded the presence of 12 PLA aircraft, eight PLAN vessels and three official ships operating around its territory.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the MND said that these were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today.

It further noted that 7 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and southeastern ADIZ.

Taiwan's Ministry of Defence said that it has monitored the situation and responded accordingly.

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems. However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing. The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.