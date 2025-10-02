Any misadventure from Pak will change history, geography: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday warned that any "misadventure" by Pakistan in the Sir Creek area would lead to a response that will "change both history and geography". The comments came during the minister's address to a gathering at the Lakki Nala Military Garrison in Kutch on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

He added that the Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF) are vigilantly guarding the area. "The Indian Army and BSF are jointly and vigilantly protecting the borders of India. If any misadventure is attempted from the Pakistan side in the Sir Creek area, it will receive such a response that both history and geography will change," he said. Singh said that even after 78 years of independence, Pakistan is stirring up a dispute over the border in the Sir Creek area. He also highlighted that India has always tried to resolve disputes through constructive dialogue, but Pakistan's intentions remain unclear. He said that Pakistan's military build-up near the area clearly shows its ill intentions.

What is the Sir Creek issue? India and Pakistan have a longstanding dispute over the Sir Creek region, a 96 km-long tidal estuary in the Rann of Kutch marshlands, located along the border between Gujarat in India and Sindh in Pakistan. ALSO READ: Rajnath calls for integrated, standardised system to counter info warfare The conflict dates back to a 1914 Bombay government resolution that demarcated the area's boundary, with differing interpretations emerging after the 1947 partition. Sir Creek is an important fishing ground and is believed to hold significant oil and gas reserves, making it strategically and economically important for both countries.

Despite several rounds of talks and a 1968 tribunal award resolving the larger Rann of Kutch dispute in India’s favour, the specific boundary conflict over Sir Creek remains unresolved, according to media reports. 'Indian Army reached Lahore in 1965' Rajnath Singh also said that Pakistan should not forget that the Indian Army has shown the resilience and capability to even reach Lahore during the 1965 war, and that one route to Karachi passes through the creek. He also reiterated how the armed forces thwarted Pakistan's attempts to challenge India's sovereignty during Operation Sindoor. This demonstrates the capability to locate and neutralise threats, he added.

"India's armed forces completely exposed the Pakistani air defence system and sent a message to the world that India's armed forces can inflict heavy damage on Pakistan whenever, wherever, and however they wish. Despite our capabilities, we exercised restraint because our military action was directed against terrorism," he said. Rajnath Singh maintained that escalating the situation was not the objective of Operation Sindoor. "I am pleased that Indian forces have successfully achieved all of Operation Sindoor's military objectives. However, our fight against terrorism continues," he said. 'Wars not just fought for victory' ALSO READ: MiG-21 gave India many proud moments in military aviation journey: Rajnath The defence minister also cited examples from epics such as Ramayana and Mahabharata, highlighting that wars in India have traditionally been fought based on morals and not for victory alone.