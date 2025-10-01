Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Trump signs order pledging to defend Qatar in wake of Israel's strike

Trump signs order pledging to defend Qatar in wake of Israel's strike

The order cites the two countries' close cooperation and shared interest, vowing to guarantee the security and territorial integrity of the state of Qatar against external attack

Donald Trump, Trump
The United States shall regard any armed attack on the territory, sovereignty or critical infrastructure of the state of Qatar as a threat to the peace and security of the United States, the order says. (Photo:PTI)
AP Dubai(United Arab Emirates)
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 9:55 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order vowing to use all measures including US military action to defend the energy-rich nation of Qatar though it remains unclear just what weight the pledge will carry.

The text of the order, available Wednesday on the White House's website but dated Monday, appears to be another measure by Trump to assure the Qataris following Israel's surprise attack on the country targeting Hamas leaders as they weighed accepting a ceasefire with Israel over the war in the Gaza Strip.

The order cites the two countries' close cooperation and shared interest, vowing to guarantee the security and territorial integrity of the state of Qatar against external attack.

The United States shall regard any armed attack on the territory, sovereignty or critical infrastructure of the state of Qatar as a threat to the peace and security of the United States, the order says.

In the event of such an attack, the United States shall take all lawful and appropriate measures including diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military to defend the interests of the United States and of the state of Qatar and to restore peace and stability.

The order apparently came during a visit to Washington on Monday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Trump organised a call by Netanyahu to Qatar during the visit in which Netanyahu expressed his deep regret over the strike that killed six people, including a member of the Qatari security forces, the White House said.

Qatari officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's order. However, the Qatari-funded satellite news network Al Jazeera prominently reported about it Wednesday under the headline: New Trump executive order guarantees Qatar security after Israeli attack.

The true scope of the pledge remains in question. Typically, legally binding agreements, or treaties, need to receive the approval of the US Senate. However, presidents have entered international agreements without the Senate's approval, like President Barack Obama did with Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

And ultimately, any decision to take military action rests with the president. That uncertainty has clouded previous US defence agreements in Trump's second term, like NATO's Article 5 guarantees.

Qatar, a peninsular nation that sticks out into the Persian Gulf, became fantastically wealthy through its natural gas reserves. It has been a key US military partner, allowing America's Central Command to have its forward operating base at its vast Al Udeid Air Base. President Joe Biden named Qatar as a major non-NATO ally in 2022, in part due to its help during America's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

In the aftermath of the Israeli attack, Saudi Arabia entered a mutual defence agreement with Pakistan, bringing the kingdom under Islamabad's nuclear umbrella. It's unclear whether other Gulf Arab countries, both worried about Israel and Iran as it faces reimposed United Nations sanctions over its nuclear programme, may seek similar arrangements as well with the region's longtime security guarantor.

The Gulf's centrality in the Middle East and its significance to the United States warrants specific US guarantees beyond President Donald J. Trump's assurances of nonrepetition and dinner meetings, wrote Bader al-Saif, a history professor at Kuwait University who analyzes Gulf Arab affairs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Taiwan records increased Chinese military activity around territory

Premium

HAL, Kalyani, Tata Advanced Systems, Adani, L&T step into Amca contest ring

Pakistan and India conflict was 'very big', I settled that: Trump

Tamil Nadu to host global aerospace and defence meet in Chennai in Oct

Rajnath calls for integrated, standardised system to counter info warfare

Topics :Donald TrumpQatar

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story