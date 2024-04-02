Home / Economy / News / India, EEU bloc officials hold talks to formally start negotiation for FTA

India, EEU bloc officials hold talks to formally start negotiation for FTA

The official said two feasibility studies have already been conducted on the proposed agreement

An industry expert said domestic exporters from sectors like engineering goods, electronics and agriculture can get an edge from the agreement.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Senior officials of India and the five-nation Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) bloc held detailed discussions last month to formally start negotiations for a free trade agreement to boost economic ties, an official said.

The five members of the EEU are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The official said two feasibility studies have already been conducted on the proposed agreement.

In such agreements, two or more trading partners either eliminate or significantly reduce customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. These agreements provide greater market access to Indian goods and services.

"Senior officers of both sides have met on March 28 here and have discussed formally starting talks for the FTA," the official said.

An industry expert said domestic exporters from sectors like engineering goods, electronics and agriculture can get an edge from the agreement.

Russia is the top trading partner of India in the bloc, with bilateral trade worth $49.4 billion in FY23. India's exports to Russia stood at $1.14 billion in 2022-23, while imports were $46.2 billion due to an increase in crude oil imports.

The bilateral trade with Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan was $134.26 million, $111.81 million, $641.62 million, and $56.56 million, respectively, in 2022-23.

A similar agreement was signed by India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). The members of this bloc are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland.

Also Read

WTO meet: India to seek permanent solution to food security issues

India, New Zealand discuss cutting trade barriers, promoting investments

India-Asean FTA review: Talks for 'modern' pact scheduled for Feb

BJP appoints central observers for 3 states to pick new chief ministers

India-Oman to begin next round of free trade discussions from Jan 16

White collar gig jobs see a 184% uptick in hiring, says Foundit report

'Govt meets tax collection target of over Rs 34.37 trn for 2023-24'

MoRTH raises Rs 40,314 crore via asset monetisation in financial year 2024

Manufacturing PMI in March rises to 16-yr high, employment improves

Searing heat wave in the country boosts RBI case to wait on rate cuts

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :FTAtrade

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story