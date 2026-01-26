India, EU concludes negotiations for FTA successfully: Commerce Secy

India and the European Union (EU) have concluded negotiations on the much-awaited free-trade agreement (FTA), with a formal announcement slated for Tuesday. Government officials said ratification of the pact is likely to take another six months, clearing the way for the agreement to come into force in early 2027.

“Negotiations have been successfully concluded and a deal has been finalised,” said Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal. The agreement, he added, will boost trade and investment across both economies. He described the pact as balanced and forward-looking from India’s perspective, and said it would help deepen economic integration between the two sides.

Legal scrubbing of the text, according to government officials, is currently underway, with the aim of completing the process and signing the agreement within the next five to six months. Once signed, it will become India’s eighth trade agreement in the past five years. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had previously described the India-EU FTA as the “mother of all deals”. The characterisation reflects the scale of the relationship: The EU is India’s largest trading partner. Bilateral trade in goods stood at $136.53 billion in FY25, with Indian exports valued at $75.85 billion and imports at $60.68 billion.

Echoing Goyal’s assessment, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the deal would create a market of two billion people, accounting for nearly a quarter of global GDP. “And, crucially, that would provide a first-mover advantage for Europe with one of the world’s fastest-growing and most dynamic continents. Europe wants to do business with the growth centres of today and the economic powerhouses of this century,” she said last week, in her address at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The idea of a trade agreement between India and the EU was first floated nearly two decades ago. After 15 rounds of talks, negotiations stalled in 2013, before being revived in 2022.