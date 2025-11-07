Home / Economy / News / India seeks clarity from EU on carbon tax, steel rules during FTA talks

India seeks clarity from EU on carbon tax, steel rules during FTA talks

During week-long India-EU FTA negotiations, New Delhi pressed for predictable implementation of the EU's carbon tax and proposed steel regulation to ensure balanced trade terms

india eu trade negotiations
premium
A senior team of negotiators from the EU was in New Delhi from 3 to 7 November for discussions on the proposed India–EU FTA.
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 8:54 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India bargained hard for “clarity and predictability” in the implementation of the European Union’s (EU’s) emerging regulatory measures, including the carbon tax and proposed new steel regulation, during the free trade agreement (FTA) talks with the trade bloc this week.
 
A senior team of negotiators from the EU was in New Delhi from 3 to 7 November for discussions on the proposed India–EU FTA.
 
Who led the discussions and what progress was made?
 
As part of the negotiations, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal held detailed meetings with Sabine Weyand, Director-General for Trade at the European Commission, to review the progress achieved across various negotiating tracks. The two-day meeting between Agrawal and Weyand focused on resolving key outstanding issues in the FTA talks for a “positive resolution.”
 
Both sides agreed to further accelerate efforts toward a balanced trade agreement.
 
What did the commerce secretary emphasise?
 
“The commerce secretary reaffirmed India’s commitment to achieving an outcome that advances economic growth and development while ensuring a fair and balanced distribution of benefits. He also emphasised the need for clarity and predictability in the implementation of emerging EU regulatory measures, including the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and proposed new steel regulation,” the commerce department said on Friday.
 
Which issues saw progress in the India-EU trade talks?
 
According to the official statement, both sides made “substantive progress” across several negotiating areas and “narrowed down divergences,” achieving a common understanding on many issues.
 
The week-long discussions were part of ongoing efforts to advance negotiations toward a comprehensive, balanced, and mutually beneficial trade agreement. The deliberations covered a wide range of chapters, including goods, services, investment, trade and sustainable development, rules of origin, and technical barriers to trade.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Frauds per transaction on the rise since July: RBI DG T Rabi Sankar

Oct e-way Bills soften 4% month-on-month; annual growth holds at 8%

Premium

RBI's Swaminathan J urges regulators to minimise overlaps, close gaps

Calcutta HC directs immediate resumption of MGNREGA work in West Bengal

India's foreign exchange reserves fall by $5.6 bn as gold reserves decrease

Topics :India-EU FTACarbon taxfree trade agreementEuropean UnionTrade deal

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story