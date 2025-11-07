Home / Economy / News / Calcutta HC directs immediate resumption of MGNREGA work in West Bengal

Calcutta HC directs immediate resumption of MGNREGA work in West Bengal

The matter was taken up by the Division Bench comprising Justice Sujoy Paul, acting chief justice, and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen, after being mentioned earlier in the day

HC nullifies acquisition of 50 acres land in Baruipur in WB
The High Court had, in June, directed the central government to restart MGNREGA work in West Bengal from August 1, 2025, holding that the scheme cannot be put in cold storage for eternity. This was later challenged by the Centre in the Supreme Court.
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 7:33 PM IST
Following the Supreme Court’s rejection of the Centre’s special leave petition (SLP), the Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the immediate resumption of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) across the state.
 
The matter was taken up by the Division Bench comprising Justice Sujoy Paul, acting chief justice, and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen, after being mentioned earlier in the day.
 
The Bench, as per sources, directed the Government of India and the state government to forthwith resume implementation of the 100 Days’ Work Scheme, in line with the earlier judgment of the High Court dated June 18, 2025.
 
This order follows the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the Centre’s special leave petition challenging the High Court’s directive. The dismissal has made the earlier order of the Calcutta High Court final and binding.
 
