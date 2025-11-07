Calcutta HC directs immediate resumption of MGNREGA work in West Bengal

Following the Supreme Court’s rejection of the Centre’s special leave petition (SLP), the Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the immediate resumption of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) across the state.

The matter was taken up by the Division Bench comprising Justice Sujoy Paul, acting chief justice, and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen, after being mentioned earlier in the day.

The Bench, as per sources, directed the Government of India and the state government to forthwith resume implementation of the 100 Days’ Work Scheme, in line with the earlier judgment of the High Court dated June 18, 2025.