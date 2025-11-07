RBI's Swaminathan J urges regulators to minimise overlaps, close gaps

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Deputy Governor Swaminathan J said regulators can work together to minimise regulatory overlaps and close material gaps without affecting innovation.

Speaking at the Gatekeepers of Governance – Corporate Governance Summit, Swaminathan said, “The real problem may therefore arise from conflicting rules, duplicated compliance, and uncoordinated enforcement, which is avoidable. At the same time, new activities, new technologies, and new business models can fall through internal cracks. So, we do agree, both regulatory overlaps and gaps exist.”

How can regulators address gaps without stifling innovation?

“The task for regulators is to work together, minimising harmful overlaps and closing material gaps, without choking innovation,” he added.

He outlined rules for minimising regulatory gaps, which include balancing entity-based and activity-based regulation. “Even if the provider is not a traditional individual. If two activities create the same risk, they should face the same rules, regardless of the label of the provider,” he said. The second principle, he noted, is proportionality, whereby regulators should scale requirements according to risk and complexity. The third is outcome-based regulation calibrated to market maturity, where rules should focus on ensuring fair customer treatment and financial resilience rather than restricting specific processes or technologies. Why does Swaminathan advocate outcome-based rules? “Output-based rules work best when solutions and enforcement are strong and markets are mature. So in conclusion, addressing regulatory gaps and overlaps is the journey of continuous improvement that demands constant reflection, adaptation, and courage to challenge the status quo,” Swaminathan said.

At the same time, he noted that some level of regulatory overlap is beneficial as it provides additional safety nets—if one control misses an issue, another can catch it. What did the RBI official say about good governance practices? Swaminathan also said that companies must internalise good governance in their everyday decisions and conduct. He highlighted four key practices that matter most: First, directors’ votes should be diverse and independent, ensuring oversight of compliance, risk culture, and ethics. Second, independence should be substantive—independent directors must be able to challenge strategy, controls, financials, and risk. Third, he said boards must look through the entire group structure and not just individual entities. “In large conglomerates, risk does not stop at the boundaries of individual independence. Votes should seek the whole and not just the parts,” he said.