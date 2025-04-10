India eyes trade pact push as US pauses reciprocal tariffs for 3 months

With Washington pausing reciprocal tariffs on most countries for three months, India is seeing this time as a window to give a fresh push to the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the United States (US) and finalise the first tranche at the earliest.

In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and American President Donald Trump had announced the intention to finalise the first phase of a mutually beneficial BTA by the end of 2025.

“The 90-day pause on the 26 per cent reciprocal tariff (imposed by the US on Indian imports) gives us the window to expedite the trade deal discussions that began last month. We still do not know if the pause on reciprocal tariffs will continue beyond 90 days,” a senior government official told Business Standard. Finalising at least the first tranche of the deal may offer some relief to Indian exporters, even if Washington decides to continue the 26 per cent reciprocal tariffs after the three-month pause, the official said.

Indian negotiators have been bargaining hard with the US administration to remove the 26 per cent additional tariffs. However, despite the BTA talks, India was not given an exemption.

On Wednesday, Trump reversed his decision and put a 90-day pause on all reciprocal tariffs that went into effect from midnight of April 9 (eastern time)—except for China. Last week, the US had announced country-specific reciprocal tariffs ranging from 10 per cent to 50 per cent on imports from a host of countries. A 26 per cent reciprocal tariff was imposed on India.

ALSO READ: Amazon cuts China orders as US tariffs jump to 125%, sellers feel strain Currently, the 10 per cent ad valorem tariff, over and above the existing most favoured nation (MFN) tariff, continues on American imports.

America’s plan to impose reciprocal tariffs on most countries has resulted in prominent trade partners reaching out to India for free trade agreements (FTAs). Apart from the US, India is also negotiating trade deals with the United Kingdom (UK), the European Union (EU), New Zealand, Peru, Chile and Oman. Talks for a trade deal with Bahrain, Qatar or with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) may also materialise.

The official cited above said that India plans to utilise this time to fast-track the long-pending trade deals with other prominent trade partners such as the UK and EU at the earliest.

In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen set an ambitious deadline to sign the FTA by the end of 2025. Right now, the approach is to finalise the deal in tranches, although a formal announcement regarding the same is pending.

India believes that these trade agreements will provide long-term benefits and boost India’s exports to these regions, the official said.

“India’s negotiating position is stronger right now. Considering the fast-changing geopolitical environment and the EU’s tension with the US, the trade bloc is more willing to address India’s concerns on non-tariff barriers such as the carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) and deforestation regulation,” the official said.

According to a report released by a Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), India should reconsider negotiating a comprehensive FTA with the US since many of Washington’s demands—such as weakening India’s minimum price support system for farmers, allowing genetically modified food imports, lowering agricultural tariffs, changing patent laws to extend drug monopolies, and letting American e-commerce giants sell directly to consumers—pose major risks. Before the announcement of the pause on reciprocal tariffs, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday had said that India was working with the US administration to remove the 26 per cent tariff imposed on India. “We believe that India was not one of those countries which really needed to have tariffs on them because we were already in engagement for a bilateral trade deal, but the US has not differentiated. For every country, they have come out with a number. But we are in constant engagement. We will be working with them to take off these additional tariffs in the days to come.”

Instead, India could propose a limited “Zero-to-Zero” tariff deal with the US on 90 per cent of industrial goods—excluding sensitive items like cars. If accepted by the US, this could evolve into a WTO-compliant goods-only agreement. “Stop offering unilateral concessions to the US as these are seen by Trump as “kissing my ass”,” the report said, adding that India should prioritize FTA talks with the EU, UK and Canada, and consider broader partnerships with countries like China and Russia.