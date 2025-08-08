Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves fall $9.3 bn on RBI dollar sales, revaluation

India's forex reserves fall $9.3 bn on RBI dollar sales, revaluation

India's forex reserves drop to $688 billion amid heavy RBI dollar sales and revaluation losses as rupee weakens past 87 per dollar following US tariff action

The country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by $311 billion since December 2018, when the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das began. This represents the largest forex jump under any governor to date. India now has th
India’s total forex reserves had reached a record high of $705 billion in September 2024.
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 6:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $9.3 billion to $688 billion in the week ended 1 August—the steepest weekly decline in eight months—according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
Reserves had earlier seen a larger weekly fall of nearly $18 billion in the week ended 15 November 2024.
 
The latest decline was driven primarily by a $7.3 billion drop in foreign currency assets during the reported week.
 
India’s total forex reserves had reached a record high of $705 billion in September 2024.
 
Experts attributed the decline to heavy dollar sales by the central bank in the rupee spot market, as well as valuation losses due to currency fluctuations.
 
“The RBI sold around $6.9 billion in spot because the rupee was under pressure during the week,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, Chief Economist at IDFC FIRST Bank. “There was a revaluation loss of about $2.1 billion,” she added. 
 
The rupee had breached the 87-per-dollar mark during the week, following the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports by US President Donald Trump. The move triggered outflows from Indian equity markets by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).
 
Analysts noted that global investors have increasingly been shifting capital towards developed markets, many of which are trading at record highs.
 
“Rupee losses were capped during the week due to RBI intervention in both the spot and non-deliverable forwards (NDF) markets,” said the treasury head at a private bank. “The rupee could have breached 88 per dollar if the RBI had not stepped in,” he added.
 
The rupee depreciated by 1.17 per cent during the reported week, while the dollar index—measuring the greenback’s strength against a basket of six major currencies—rose by 1.53 per cent.
 
Gold reserves also declined by $1.7 billion during the week. Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) fell by $237 million to $18.5 billion. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) declined by $59 million to $4.6 billion.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump tariffs raise alarm, but how dependent is India on US imports

Premium

US tariff shock puts Indian MSMEs at risk, industry seeks govt support

Premium

Money changers demand relief as accounts frozen over suspicious transfers

India's GDP growth may dip to 6% in FY26 if 50% tariffs imposed: Moody's

Committee on MSP held 45 meetings so far, says agriculture minister

Topics :India forex reservesFPI outflowTrump tariffs

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story