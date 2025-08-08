India's forex reserves fall $9.3 bn on RBI dollar sales, revaluation

India’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $9.3 billion to $688 billion in the week ended 1 August—the steepest weekly decline in eight months—according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Reserves had earlier seen a larger weekly fall of nearly $18 billion in the week ended 15 November 2024.

The latest decline was driven primarily by a $7.3 billion drop in foreign currency assets during the reported week.

India’s total forex reserves had reached a record high of $705 billion in September 2024.

Experts attributed the decline to heavy dollar sales by the central bank in the rupee spot market, as well as valuation losses due to currency fluctuations.

"The RBI sold around $6.9 billion in spot because the rupee was under pressure during the week," said Gaura Sen Gupta, Chief Economist at IDFC FIRST Bank. "There was a revaluation loss of about $2.1 billion," she added. The rupee had breached the 87-per-dollar mark during the week, following the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports by US President Donald Trump. The move triggered outflows from Indian equity markets by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). Analysts noted that global investors have increasingly been shifting capital towards developed markets, many of which are trading at record highs.