Home / Economy / News / Committee on MSP held 45 meetings so far, says agriculture minister

Committee on MSP held 45 meetings so far, says agriculture minister

The committee was established in July 2022, eight months after the government promised to set up such a panel while withdrawing the three contentious farm laws

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj
The minister asserted that the government is committed that the full benefits of MSP reach the farmers of the country. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 3:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP), headed by former agriculture secretary Sanjay Agrawal, has held 45 meetings so far, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday in Rajya Sabha.

The committee was established in July 2022, eight months after the government promised to set up such a panel while withdrawing the three contentious farm laws. 

ALSO READ: Bihar Cabinet decisions: 6 new airports, MSP for chana, pulses, and more 

"Overall, 45 meetings, including 39 sub-committee/ sub-group meetings have been held till date," Chouhan said in his written reply to the Upper House.

The minister asserted that the government is committed that the full benefits of MSP reach the farmers of the country.

The minister explained that the committee was constituted to give suggestions on making the MSP system more effective and transparent. 

Additionally, the committee was asked to examine the feasibility of giving greater autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) and ways to make it more scientific.

"With a view to ensuring higher prices, the mandate has also been given to give suggestions for strengthening the agricultural marketing system as per the changing needs of the country," he said. 

The committee is also working on the topics of natural farming and crop diversification. Since its inception, the committee has been holding regular meetings to deliberate on these key issues and develop actionable recommendations.

The Centre fixes MSP for 22 mandated agricultural crops for the country as a whole on the basis of the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs & Prices (CACP), after considering the views of state governments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

FTAs may give India a share in $875 bn imports to EU, UK from China: BCG

How the US chose not to bully China but singled out India in trade war

India inflation likely dropped to an eight-year low in July: Poll

Trump's 50% tariff on Indian imports is a US sanction in disguise

Premium

US tariff impact: India's FY26 GDP growth likely to take 60-bp hit

Topics :Shivraj Singh ChauhanMSPminimum support priceMinistry Of Agriculture

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story