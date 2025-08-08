US tariff shock puts Indian MSMEs at risk, industry seeks govt support

India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which contribute over 45 per cent to the country’s outbound shipments, are facing major disruption following the United States' decision to impose a 50 per cent additional tariff on Indian exports. MSME industry bodies have raised an alarm over the deep impact and are seeking immediate government intervention.

Vinod Kumar, President of the India SME Forum, said the steep tariff hike could lead to an annual loss of over $30 billion in business, with MSMEs hit hardest due to their limited financial buffers and capacity constraints.

Anil Bhardwaj, Secretary General of the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME), termed the tariff shock as a “very tough situation” for Indian MSME exporters. “The new US tariffs of 25 per cent, along with an additional 25 per cent penalty, put Indian exporters at a 30 to 35 per cent cost disadvantage compared to competitors. This could potentially cut US-bound exports by 40 to 50 per cent, if there is no solution found by 27 August.”

ALSO READ: Trump trade tariffs: MCA planning to ease compliance burden for MSMEs Kumar called the 50 per cent tariff a serious wake-up call for policymakers and exporters alike. “This is not just a disruption—it’s an opportunity to pivot,” he said. “Indian MSMEs must rise to the occasion by building new linkages with underserved, high-growth regions and broadening our global footprint.” He emphasised the need to diversify India’s export geography by tapping into underserved but high-potential regions such as Africa, Latin America, Central Asia, Eastern Europe, the Pacific Islands and the Caribbean—markets that represent more than $60 billion in untapped export potential. These regions are actively seeking reliable suppliers in sectors where Indian MSMEs already demonstrate strength, including pharmaceuticals, agri and non-agri machinery, processed foods and garments.

Bhardwaj called for urgent government intervention through fiscal and non-fiscal measures to support affected MSMEs and advocated for a parallel push toward market diversification. He said that while there is significant room to expand trade under agreements with the United Kingdom, Australia, the UAE and EFTA, Indian MSMEs would need extensive capacity building—not only to identify and penetrate these markets but also to meet increasingly stringent quality, packaging and compliance standards. To strengthen MSMEs in the face of these challenges, the India SME Forum is working with the government to expand access to digital trade platforms, provide timely and affordable export financing, and offer real-time market intelligence. It is also fast-tracking the establishment of trade desks, bonded warehouses and export distribution hubs in key global cities to provide last-mile support for Indian exporters looking to enter new markets.