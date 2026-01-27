India hopes to conclude social security pacts with all EU members in 5 yrs

Briefing reporters, commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal said while normally social security agreements are in the remit of the member states and EU doesn’t have any such arrangement with other countries, India has become the first country to have a clause on social security because this is crucial for India. “We have linked it to some of our forward MFN (most favoured nation) commitments under services. For the first five years, these commitments will stand along with the nudge to the member states to move towards social security agreements. These are agreements which naturally have to be done bilaterally. Today, we already have (such deals) with 14 out of 27 member states and we hope in the next five years, we will have the remaining 13 deals.”