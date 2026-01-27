India hopes to conclude social security pacts with all EU members in 5 yrs

At present, India doesn’t have social security agreements with Ireland, Italy, Spain, Greece, Malta, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Croatia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.
Through the MFN forward clause, India promises that if in future it gives better treatment to some other trade partner in certain service sectors, it will extend that same improved treatment to the EU. However, this clause will be valid for five years. If the 13 EU members do not sign social security agreements with India during this time period, it can withdraw the MFN forward commitment.
“Independent professionals intending to provide services to EU clients get certainty in 17 sub-sectors for Independent Professionals, covering IT, R&D, and higher education, creating expanded opportunities for Indian professionals and knowledge-driven trade. India and EU have agreed on a constructive framework to enable Social Security Agreements in 5 years with all the EU Member States and a continuing conducive framework for entry of India students to study and avail post study work visa,” the commerce department said in a statement.