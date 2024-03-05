Home / Economy / News / India, Indonesia bright spots for investment opportunities: BlackRock

India, Indonesia bright spots for investment opportunities: BlackRock

US investment firm BlackRock sees India and Indonesia as two Asia-Pacific countries offering a lot of investment opportunities, its head of research for the region said on Tuesday

The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York
Reuters JAKARTA

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 11:59 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

US investment firm BlackRock sees India and Indonesia as two Asia-Pacific countries offering a lot of investment opportunities, its head of research for the region said on Tuesday.

Manjesh Verma, BlackRock Head of APAC Credit and Fixed Income Research, at an investment forum in Jakarta said the two emerging market countries were advantageous due to their large populations.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Because of large population, large markets, thriving democracy, these are two countries which kind of stand out where there is a lot of investor focus and attention going in," he said.

He added, however, that India and Indonesia need to deepen their financial markets, including equity and currency markets.

Also Read

GoPro Hero 12 Black brings HDR videos, wireless audio, and more: Details

GoPro Hero 12 Black review: Action CAM with something in store for everyone

Black Friday 2023: History, importance, facts of this annual sales day

L&T Construction wins order for Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit Project

Investment firm BlackRock stake in Suzlon Energy surpasses 5% level

India's February services PMI eases to 60.6 on low business confidence

Do we need a new line to assess poverty based on CES for 2022-23?

India's perpetual sugar glut needs ethanol and export support

PM to unveil development projects worth over Rs 19,600 cr in Odisha today

Moody's sees faster CY24 GDP growth; CMIE predicts low FY25 inflation

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaThe Future of Indian EconomyIndian economic growthIndia's economic growthBlackRockIndonesia

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story