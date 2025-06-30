Home / Economy / News / India's industrial production output further dips to 1.2% in May 2025

India's industrial production output further dips to 1.2% in May 2025

Manufacturing, which carries the largest weight in the IIP, rose 2.6% in May 2025

India's May 2025 industrial production grew 1.2 per cent
India registered subdued industrial activity with the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growing 1.2 per cent in May 2025, dipping lower than the 2.7 per cent recorded in April, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday. This is the lowest growth rate recorded since 3.1 per cent in September 2024. 
 
During the same month last year, India's industrial activity had grown 5.9 per cent.
 

Segment-wise IIP growth

The IIP stood at 156.6 in May 2025, compared to 154.7 a year earlier. Manufacturing output rose by 2.6 per cent, compared to 3 per cent the month prior. Meanwhile, mining declined by 0.1 per cent and electricity generation fell by 5.8 per cent.
 
Among manufacturing segments, 13 of 23 industry groups registered positive growth. The manufacture of machinery and equipment grew by 11.8 per cent, basic metals by 6.4 per cent, and other non-metallic mineral products by 6.9 per cent. Item groups such as cement, glassware, and certain types of steel products contributed to growth in the sector. 
 
Capital goods output increased by 14.1 per cent, infrastructure and construction goods by 6.3 per cent, and intermediate goods by 3.5 per cent. Primary goods fell by 1.9 per cent. Output of consumer durables and consumer non-durables declined by 0.7 per cent and 2.4 per cent, respectively.

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

