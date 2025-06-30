India's industrial production output further dips to 1.2% in May 2025

India registered subdued industrial activity with the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growing 1.2 per cent in May 2025, dipping lower than the 2.7 per cent recorded in April, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Monday. This is the lowest growth rate recorded since 3.1 per cent in September 2024.

During the same month last year, India's industrial activity had grown 5.9 per cent.

Segment-wise IIP growth

The IIP stood at 156.6 in May 2025, compared to 154.7 a year earlier. Manufacturing output rose by 2.6 per cent, compared to 3 per cent the month prior. Meanwhile, mining declined by 0.1 per cent and electricity generation fell by 5.8 per cent.