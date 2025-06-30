PwC bats for 3-tier GST rate structure to cut disputes, simplify tax regime

“A comprehensive review of GST rate slabs is required to minimise the disparity between the GST rate on inputs as against that on output, especially for sectors such as electric vehicles, aviation and e-commerce, which face credit accumulations on account of the inverted tax structure,” the report said.

Cess regime creates working capital blockages

PwC also highlighted the complexities created by the compensation cess, which was initially introduced for five years to offset states’ revenue losses from GST implementation, and has since been extended until March 2026.

The cess, levied on products such as tobacco, automobiles, coal and aerated beverages, has led to working capital blockages for businesses whose inputs attract the cess but whose outputs do not—leaving tax credits non-recoverable.