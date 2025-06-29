Indian trade team stays longer in US to finalise deal before Jul 9 deadline

By Shruti Srivastava

India’s trade team has extended its stay in Washington to iron out differences as the two sides look to clinch a deal before a July 9 deadline when higher US tariffs are set to kick in, people familiar with the matter said.

The in-person negotiations were initially supposed to run through June 27 but were extended by a day, raising hopes of an interim trade deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private.

