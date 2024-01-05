Home / Economy / News / India likely to project higher GDP growth estimates of 7% for FY24: Report

India likely to project higher GDP growth estimates of 7% for FY24: Report

S&P expects India, currently the world's fifth-largest economy, to grow at 6.4% this fiscal and estimates growth will pick up to 7% by fiscal 2027

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Reuters NEW DELHI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 10:53 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India is likely to project higher economic growth estimates of around 7% for the 2023/24 fiscal year ending in March, compared with earlier government forecasts when the National Statistical Office releases its first advance GDP estimates on Friday.

An increased estimate of annual gross domestic product is widely expected after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised its own growth forecast last month to 7% for the current fiscal year, from an earlier estimate of 6.5%.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The advance estimates of GDP, which go under six revisions over time, will be released on Friday at 1200 GMT.

The central bank's revised growth forecast of 7% for 2023/24 was a "conservative estimate" considering robust growth reflected in high-frequency indicators data for October and November, Michael Patra, RBI's deputy governor said last month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increased state spending on infrastructure projects to bolster economic growth amid sluggish consumer spending, which, analysts said, is likely to help him win a third term in the national election scheduled before May.

The Indian economy grew faster than expected 7.6% year-on-year in the September quarter, after growing 7.8% in the previous quarter, prompting many private economists to upwardly revise their yearly estimates.

Among others, S&P Global Ratings expects India will remain the fastest-growing major economy for the next three years, setting to become the world's third-largest economy by 2030.

S&P expects India, currently the world's fifth-largest economy, to grow at 6.4% this fiscal and estimates growth will pick up to 7% by fiscal 2027.

In contrast, it expects China's growth to slow to 4.6% by 2026 from an estimated 5.4% this year.

Economists said the RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) is unlikely to cut the benchmark policy rate of 6.5% for the next few quarters amid the risk of a spike in food inflation in the election year.

Also Read

India vs West Indies 2nd Test: Weather likely to play spoilsport on Day 1

World Bank slashes 2023 growth forecast for East Asia and Pacific to 5%

Weather forecast today (Sept 4): Alert for rainfall across multiple states

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

S&P Global hikes India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.4%

Red Sea region conflict: No major threat to India's fuel supplies

Chinese brand Transsion rings a bell in India's smartphone market

Proposed India-UK FTA: Social security impasse prolongs negotiations

Underspending by key ministries may help govt achieve FY24 deficit target

No reason for high tariffs on cars from UK, EU: Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GDP forecastIndia GDP growthGDP growthconsumer spendingModi govt

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story