Home / Economy / News / India makes first-ever rupee payment for the purchase of crude oil from UAE

India makes first-ever rupee payment for the purchase of crude oil from UAE

India spent $157.5 billion on importing 232.7 million tonnes of crude oil with West Asia contributing 58% of all supplies

Photo: Bloomberg
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 9:58 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

India, the world's third-largest energy consumer, made its first-ever payment in rupees for crude oil purchased from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), signalling what could be a strategic push to promote the local currency globally. The move is part of India's broader efforts to diversify oil suppliers, cut transaction costs, and establish the rupee as a viable trade settlement currency. This initiative aligns with the Reserve Bank of India's move on July 11, 2022, allowing importers to pay in rupees and exporters to receive payments in the local currency.

Officials have stressed that internationalisation is an ongoing process, and currently, there are no specific targets.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


In July, India formalised an agreement with the UAE for rupee settlements, leading to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) making payments for purchasing one million barrels of crude oil from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) in Indian rupees. Additionally, some Russian oil imports have also been settled in rupees.

With over 85 per cent of its oil needs reliant on imports, India has adopted a multifaceted strategy, emphasising sourcing from the most cost-effective suppliers, diversifying supply sources, and adhering to international obligations. The nation's approach proved advantageous during the ramp-up of Russian oil imports, saving billions of dollars.

Despite these efforts, India aims to explore trade settlements in rupees rather than dollars to streamline transactions by eliminating currency conversions.

While there has been success in non-oil trade settlements with specific countries, oil exporters overall have hesitated to embrace the rupee, expressing concerns about fund repatriation and high transactional costs. The oil ministry, addressing a parliamentary standing committee, emphasised that payments for crude oil can be made in Indian rupees, contingent on suppliers adhering to regulatory guidelines. The ministry added that there has not been much international interest in making payments using the Indian rupee as suppliers are wary of the repatriation of funds and high transactional costs.

In the financial year 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023), India spent $157.5 billion on importing 232.7 million tonnes of crude oil. Key suppliers included Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the UAE, with West Asia contributing 58 per cent of all supplies. The domestic supply meets less than 15 per cent of the demand.

(With agency inputs)
 

Also Read

Apple looking for suppliers of crucial components in India, Taiwan, S Korea

Decoded: What is internationalisation of rupee? How will it benefit India?

Human-centric globalisation: Taking G20 to the last mile

Shark Tank Season 1: Which shark honoured most number of deals? Check here

PM Modi leaves for his trip to France and UAE; check trip details here

India on lookout for major global labour arrangements for skilled workers

India-Asean FTA review: Talks for 'modern' pact scheduled for Feb

India may discuss non-tariff barriers in Trade Policy Forum meet with US

First rupee payment for oil to UAE: Looking for more deals, say officials

Disinvestment to miss target again in FY24, raises over Rs 4 trn in 10 yrs

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian rupeeOil demandIndian oil demandIndian oil importIndia-UAEUAEWest AsiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story