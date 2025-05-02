India's April factory activity reaches 10-month high, exports surge

India’s manufacturing accelerated in April to grow at its fastest pace in ten months, helped by exports and accompanied by a notable improvement in employment, said a private survey on Friday. The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, improved to 58.2 in April from 58.1 in March. A figure above 50 denotes expansion in manufacturing activity, while below that signifies contraction. The headline figure has been in the expansion zone for the 46th month running. “Total sales were supported by the second fastest upturn in international orders since March 2011. Robust demand for Indian goods boosted firms' pricing power, with selling charges hiked to the greatest degree since October 2013,” said the survey.

Consumer goods companies reported the fastest increase among various sectors. A sharp rise in new business was a key factor for the latest improvement in output growth. “Little-changed from March, the rate of expansion was the second-strongest for nine months. Respondents attributed growth to better domestic and international demand. With the sole exception of January, new business from abroad grew to the greatest degree in over 14 years at the start of the 2025/26 fiscal year,” the survey noted.

Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said the increase in new export orders in April may indicate a potential shift in production to India, as businesses adapt to the evolving trade landscape and tariff announcements by the United States. “Manufacturing output growth strengthened to a ten-month high on robust orders. Input prices increased slightly faster, but the impact on margins could be more than offset by the much-faster rise in output prices, of which the index jumped to the highest level since October 2013," she said.

Manufacturers’ order book volumes occurred despite a marked increase in prices charged for Indian goods. The overall rate of inflation was the highest seen in 11-and-half years. Anecdotal evidence indicated that companies continued to transfer cost increases to clients. “Input prices rose at the fastest pace in four months during April, with firms mentioning higher building maintenance, labour, leather, paper, rubber, steel and transportation costs. That said, the rate of inflation was moderate and below that seen for selling charges,” said the survey. Manufacturers continued to hire employees in April to meet growing output requirements. As many as 9 per cent of survey participants took in extra workers, who were offered a combination of permanent and temporary contracts.